A few years ago Vermonters rose up and were successful in stopping the destruction of our beautiful ridgelines with giant windmills. It is time to rise up again and stop The Affordable Heat Act, Senate Bill #5. First of all, this act is highly misnamed. It should more accurately be called “The Unaffordable Heat Shell Game”. If the objective is to raise the price of heating oil and propane, then that has already happened. Media articles have stated that this Act will increase the price of fuel between 7 cents per gallon and 5 dollars per gallon! This proves that nobody knows how much it will cost. It will also create another Montpelier bureaucracy to administer the program and we don’t need any more of those.
This is a hidden new tax that will help to make the rich richer and the poor poorer. Please contact your Senator and Representative and encourage them to vote NO on S.#5. After the bill is defeated it needs to be put into the nearest paper shredder, never to be heard from again.
