The Value of First Night North

We here is St. Johnsbury and surrounding towns are fortunate to have a wonderful community event to ring in the new year when Catamount Arts presents the 27th annual First Night North celebration this coming New Year’s Eve. There will be over 250 individuals performing in 83 shows located in 17 different venues along the streets of St. Jay.
On the surface, First Night North appears to be a celebration of one year’s transition to the next, however, at a deeper level, it is a community building event. The economically rich, poor and everyone in between gather to collectively celebrate the new year. Two people with vastly different political view can be chatting with each other and discover that they have much in common despite their political differences. But bringing a diverse group of people together is what the arts in general and Catamounts Arts in particular do well.
In an age when we must live in a global economy, it is vital that we are exposed to the culture, traditions, and heritage of peoples worldwide. This is exactly what First Night North does. It gives us the opportunity to experience cultures from all over the world.
