The Vermont Supreme Court is Right
To the Editor:
This past Monday, the Vermont Supreme Court issued a historic ruling in the case Charles Ferry et al. v. City of Montpelier which allows non-citizens to vote in local elections. Personally, I have disagreements in the principle as I believe one who immigrated legally or naturally-born should vote. I digress, the justices were correct in their ruling and I would have ruled the same based on principle.
Reading through the decision, Chapter II, section 42 is commonly cited which states “Every person of the full age of eighteen years who is a citizen of the United States, having resided in this State for the period established by the General Assembly and who is of a quiet and peaceable behavior, and will take the following oath or affirmation, shall be entitled to all the privileges of a voter of this state: You solemnly swear (or affirm) that whenever you give your vote or suffrage, touching any matter that concerns the State of Vermont, you will do it so as in your conscience you shall judge will most conduce to the best good of the same, as established by the Constitution, without fear or favor of any person.”.
However, the article does not point towards local charters which are the central issue of the case. Granted, municipalities fall under the state of Vermont but the article applies to state and federal elections as the State Supreme Court rightfully points to.
A decision cited is Woodcock v. Bolster (1863) which the court ruled “freemen” are entitled to vote. Historical context of the terms “freemen” and eventually “freewomen” should be noted as it was applicable to those primarily escaping British Tyranny or slavery which the State Supreme Court illudes too. As time evolves, definitions change to encompass those coming into the United States fleeing tyranny which by the definition qualifies under the terminology the State Supreme Court cites as being stipulated by the state constitution. Another key ruling in this regard is Slayton v. Town of Randolph (1936) where they define a “freemen” ability to vote in local elections can be nixed due to failure to pay taxes.
Now, a non-citizen as the State Supreme Court updates the terminology can pay taxes under a 1040-R Form for income taxes. It should be mentioned in the language of those petitioning on behalf of the plaintiff being the Republican National Committee in faulty argumentation. Language citing federal standing or in other similar cases such as Democrats plotting to allow “foreign citizens to vote in American elections” as observed in the Winooski case which was dismissed due to lack of standing. This was semi-present in this case due to again lack of standing. Furthermore, there was a case of a technicality allowing non-citizens to vote when municipalities allowed women the right to vote despite the state constitution at the time only guaranteeing men the right to vote.
Overall, past precedent of allowing non-citizens to vote in Vermont local elections is observed in various instances before the case ruled this past Monday. The town charters as with Montpelier have been strict on non-citizens’ right to vote only in local elections. Despite disagreements, the Vermont Supreme Court made the right decision in this ruling based on legality of what was cited in their decision and drawing upon past instances in allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections. Since municipalities have the opportunity to update charters in allowing non-citizens the right to vote now. The people deserve the right via referendums in allowing or not allowing such a major provision to occur since municipal independence is the Vermont way.
Chase Empsall
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
