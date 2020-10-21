“The War of the Worlds”
To the Editor:
I want to thank Robert Blechl and the Caledonian-Record for the very nice write-up about our plans for a live broadcast of “The War of the Worlds” set for Friday, October 30, at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia, N.H.
One correction: the former Shrine was not purchased for subsequent donation to the GNWCA by myself and my wife, Donna; the acquisition was made possible through the generous financial donation of Joseph and Sis Dugas, who then donated the property to the GNWCA arts organization, of which I serve as president.
I especially want to thank the Caledonian-Record for your continuing coverage and support of the arts in our greater region. You do a wonderful job!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.