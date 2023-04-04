The Weaponization of Wealth & Power

Authoritarian right-wing Republicans have learned that in order to win public support of the unthinking one must scream “FOUL!” first, loudest, and often. A recent example is their whining about how Democrats have “weaponized” our justice system against Donald Trump. They sadly warn us that if their beloved former president can be treated so callously, then no one is safe. As best I can determine, Donald Trump is being treated no differently from the thousands of other United States citizens who are indicted weekly for alleged crimes.
And the MAGA crowd conveniently ignores the fact that Donald Trump has long weaponized his wealth and power to navigate through our legal system. To him justice is transactional, just another means to get what he wants. He has employed frivolous lawsuits, debilitating delays, costly appeals, and carefully crafted non-disclosure agreements to frighten, exhaust, and dispose of those who stand in his way. As president, he repeatedly pressured the Justice Department to go after his political adversaries and infamously sought its assistance in trying to overturn the most closely monitored presidential election in our nation’s history. Yet, this lazy multi-millionaire narcissist is once again masquerading as a victim of persecution - And the gullible are once again sending him money.
Let’s be clear: Donald Trump has nothing but contempt for law-abiding citizens and the institutions that protect us from people like him. I fervently hope that he is stripped of his weapons and faces real justice in each and every case that is brought against him.
Finally, comedian Desi Lydic put all this MAGA hand wringing in context when she sarcastically observed, “Help a conservative through an event that is apparently sadder than a school shooting.”
