The Wider View

To the Editor:
Hopefully no one in this day and age can support enslavement of another human being. Turning children into slaves of course, goes even beyond turning adults into slaves in terms of the truly grotesque human rights deprivations involved. Complaints about current day slaves being used for the mining of earth minerals used in lithium and cobalt, without, should be investigated thoroughly by both international human rights organizations and manufacturers seeking to profit from sale of battery-operated vehicles, phones, and the ever-widening range of products involved with transitions to electrification and away from fossil fuel use.
That needs to be clear, and should precede any further comments of mine on this subject. What concerns me very much, however is that there are allegations of slaves being used throughout quite an array of manufacturers, and yet the writers in this paper have so far limited their concerns almost entirely to their use in electric vehicles. This, to me, is very suspicious. While it is clear that batteries sued to power electric vehicles are large and use much greater quantities of lithium and I assume cobalt than batteries used to power flashlights or cell phones, what about allegations of slave labor in a much more general sense. There have been many reports that a high percentage of the products sold in major department stores such as Wal Mart, are frequently being produced by slaves in China and elsewhere. I don’t see calls from Alison Despathy for people not to shop at WalMart, or from Representative Charles Wilson of Lyndon, who wrote recently in the Caledonian, to boycott WalMart, or perhaps to temporarily resort to nudity until it can be verified that our clothing, which is generally made in Southeast Asia these days, is not being produced also by slaves. I do not say this in jest. It seems really evident that the single-minded focus of nearly all writers in this newspaper criticizing slave labor refers only to allegations about use of these earth metals in electric vehicles. For that reason, readers are left to wonder what is truly motivating these generally pro-Republican writers? This is particularly worthy of questioning more deeply given the close alignment of the Republican Party nationally with the fossil fuel industry, which of course has certainly reaped trillions of dollars in profits over the years by extracting crude oil form the earth, shipping it all over the planet using sometimes leaky tanker ships, pipelines, large trucks, etc., where it is pumped into filthy tailpipe emitting cars and trucks.
That over-reliance on fossil fuel use is leading to rapidly intensifying global warming is no longer in question among scientists with even shred of credibility, yet critics of electric vehicles chose to ignore this over-arching reality altogether, focusing instead on their desire to provide ready cover for unethical, stubborn consumers who wish to ignore their civic duty to reduce our carbon footprints and support alternative fuels. Currently drivers along Interstate 93 are greeted with signs near the state line proclaiming “Alternative Fuels Corridor” yet quick charging stations in northern New Hampshire so far are nowhere to be found. This blatant hypocrisy is probably due at least in part to the decades-old alignment of Republican Governor Chris Sununu’s family with the Bush family, also steadfast Republicans, and their extraordinary history of oil profiteering.
If we are really concerned about slavery continuing to be utilized by those who seek to extract profits from the blood of the least fortunate and most vulnerable around the world, then we need to take a much larger and deeper look at slave labor throughout the entire range of industries that nearly all of us rely upon in the supposedly advanced industrial societies here in the United States, Canada and beyond. People who seek to discredit electric vehicles and build up sound bites linking them to slave labor are ignoring the fact that labor conditions can be investigated, as well they should be. Working conditions can also be resolved in order to sanction nations that permit slave labor, as well as the products produced under slavery. What cannot be resolved without concerted action by all of us is the urgency with which people everywhere on this very small planet need to drastically reduce our reliance on fossil fuels right now or suffer irreversible and extremely rapid increases in the temperatures and availability of clean water supplies the further we go into this century. Right now, increasing electrification through the use of lithium batteries semes like the only option that is immediately available to us as consumers. Yes, there are exciting technological advances approaching on the horizon, but sadly we cannot afford to wait for them and expect to avoid for a moment the need for immediate action from each of us.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
