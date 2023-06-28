The Work Ethic

In the continuing letters to editor, there is the bickering between those of Liberal persuasion and those of Conservative persuasion. If one reads these letters, she/he will be familiar with the names of these writers and by reading the name of the writer and the title, one knows the direction the article is headed. Having said that, you can guess where this article is going. My largest gripe with the Liberals is that they write legislation that discourages people from working to earn a living. It is always free this, free that, like giving candy to babies to win their approval. They in turn vote for them and the Liberals stay in power. A nation to be prosperous needs to have everyone as much as possible out there working to earn a living. Our public schools have failed many to be prepared for the outside world. They seem to be more interested in Liberal politics.
