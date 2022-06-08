The World is a Mess
To the Editor:
Gang involvement in human trafficking is profit-driven just like drugs and guns are. Street gangs engage in sex trafficking for the same reason they traffic guns and drugs where there is money to be made they will traffic anything.
Gangs are involved in sex trafficking because, unlike drugs or guns that only account for one sale, sex trafficking victims can be sold repeatedly. California consistently has the highest human trafficking rates in the United States, with 1.507 cases reported in 2019. 1,118 of these cases were sex trafficking cases, 158 were labor trafficking and 69 were both sex and labor. The remaining cases were not specified. Of 22,326 trafficking victims and survivors identified through contacts with the National Human Trafficking Hotline in 2019, at least 5.359 were under age 18. Many underage victims of human trafficking are students in the American school system. No community, school, socioeconomic group, or student demographic is immune. Cases of child trafficking are found in every area of the country in rural, suburban and urban settings alike. The majority of students that have been sex trafficked in the public education system of America was gang-related.
However, the street gangs are all micromanaged by the cartels that targeted the African American and Latino communities back during the Vietnam War because in these minority communities they could sell more product. The Central Intelligence Agency in China teamed up with the cartels back during the Vietnam war to flood America with illegal narcotics that would corrupt it from within and collapse America. The average men, women and teenagers that make up Gangland America have no idea of the truth behind what they are involved in and how it all began. The cartels are so powerful they all intermarry and belong to one big family while street gangs are ripping themselves apart selling their product making the cartel billions of dollars a year. While the cartels sit back and watch their foot soldiers in America rip themselves apart while the head families of the cartel are celebrating, laughing and having a good time with the heads of the illuminati. The heads of the illuminati are the organization who own the world and even financially supported both sides of World War I and World War II for global population control. Do you really think all the cocaine that is shipped to Silicon Valley is touched by street gangs in America? No it is not! That is shipped from cartel to cartel and that does not involve the American street gangs who the cartel don’t even care about. Just like the illuminati in World War I and World War II the cartel are feeding all the gangs the same drugs! The don’t care who dies. Heads of the cartel family even on privatized prisons in America so they make money at both ends of the war on drugs and they never cared about anybody or anything but themselves.
Joseph Pineo
Littleton, N.H.
