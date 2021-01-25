Their Value
To the Editor:
After reading this morning’s ( 1/23/2021 ) C-R, I now know the value of an elderly life, especially if the killer is well connected. Ms. Seward’s mother paid the $220.00 fine for the lives of a 73 and 72 year old couple. Their value: $110.00 each. At the least, there should have been a year in jail and giving presentations to high school assemblies for young drivers who might be prone to using their phone while controlling a missile.
Respectfully,
Andrew Dussault
