There You Go
To the Editor:
The two story Kennametal building on Main St. Lyndonville that was formally Vermont Tap and Die was built in World War two to supply the War effort. About fifty years ago the “Old Timers” would talk about working ten or twelve hours a day for nine months straight without a day off. They were working to save lives by defeating Germany, Italy and Japan.
The “New” metal building was built in 1977 but considering the history, is the “Old Building” an Historical Structure?
Charles Camber
Wheelock, Vt.
