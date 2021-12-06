They Keep Us Here
To the Editor:
There is a band of angels in our midst that do not have the recognition they so richly deserve. They are the home health angels that come to our homes. I can’t count the number of people that have and are still helping me. We have a gold star ambulance service, a hospital beyond our dreams and all our doctors and nurses are the best.
Our every need for medical care is in the hands of these angels. They sort my meds, do vitals, encourage us to go on. They do whatever it takes to keep us at home. A few good neighbors and a guardian angel help families survive. I know all this firsthand. We are blessed beyond words.
Kay Clifford
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.