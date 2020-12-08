They remembered
To the Editor:
Cold, rainy December day, headed for the store. As I was crossing the Veterans’ Memorial Bridge, here in Littleton, there were perhaps a dozen people in military uniforms standing at attention. They were on the sidewalk, bearing out country’s colors and facing down the Ammonoosuc River. What was going on? I continued on a bit perplexed. Obviously it was neither Memorial nor Veteran’s Day. Then it hit me – it was Pearl Harbor Day. I had forgotten the heroism of the over 2000 sailors who perished that December 7, 1941. I had forgotten, but these twelve veterans had not forgotten. Thank you for remembering.
Bob O’Connor
Littleton, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.