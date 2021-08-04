Things You May Not Know About Slavery
To the Editor:
Alexander Humbold (1769 to 1859) a noted scientist and geographer, hated slavery and hoped to see it abolished but said he did not expect to. Because he found it in every civilization he had studied it was common and accepted as normal. And he felt it was human nature, he was correct, throughout history it been accepted as normal. How then did it end after those hundreds or thousands of years.
In 1772 England’s highest court ruled that, “slavery could no longer exist in Britain.”
In 1883 in an act of the British Parliament abolished slavery in Britain colonies freeing 800,000 enslaved Africans.
In 1807 the British Parliament passed a slave trade act which declared the slave trade illegal and sent the West African squadron a significant group of warships to the ocean off the African coast to end the transatlantic slave trade, which had shipped between 12 and 15 million African slaves across the ocean to the Americans. Between 1806 and 1860 they captured over 1500 slave ships and returned thousands of African slaves back to Africa.
Most of the slaves were enslaved by other black Africans. And the black slave merchants assured a plentiful supply for the world market and would have continued to if slavery had not ended in most of the world. Slavery is still widely practiced in some African nations.
Whites in America can take satisfaction in the fact that after thousands of years of slavery it was white people who first reached a state of enlightenment that brought them to believe that slavery was evil and had to end. Nearly half a million white Americans died in the war to end it in our country.
Nathan Houghton
Lyndonville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.