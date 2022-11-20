Imagine a world in which the following is the case: Every year, 47,000 men are killed by their female partners around the world. That’s one every 11 minutes. (For comparison, 41,500 people were killed by the Nazis over 12 years at Dachau, the first concentration camp they established. Those killings were prosecuted as war crimes.) 98.6% of mass shootings in the US are committed by white women. 79% of violent incidents in the US involve female offenders. Indeed, a 22-year-old white woman walked into an LGBTQ nightclub over the weekend in Colorado Springs and killed 5 people, injuring 25, before she was subdued by guests.
In this imaginary world, one would assume that there would be outrage, consequences, that a hue and cry would ring forth about what’s wrong with these women. Maybe they shouldn’t have access to military weapons. Maybe there should be policies enacted to keep men and others safe from violent women. But this imaginary world does not exist. In reality, it is men who are committing these crimes, these acts of violence, at the rates outlined above. 47,000 women a year, dead at the hands of their partners, 98.6% of mass shooters are white men, and nearly 80% of violent crime is done by men. So what gives? Nothing. No action is taken. Again and again and again. Nothing. A recent study indicates that 1.6 million women a year in the US suffer traumatic brain injury from abusive partners. Far more than have been suffered by major league football players. Much has been done to help these male athletes prevent or address their traumatic brain injuries. But for women? Nothing. Think about it. And consider how this would be handled if women were the perpetrators of this senseless mayhem.
