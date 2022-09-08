Think Ahead

I will experience the effects of climate change such as droughts, fires, floods and monumental storms. My children will have to deal with these and the resulting drop in food production with the ensuing famines. The grandchildren will face rising sea levels, resulting in the flooding of huge food producing areas of the world and the mass migrations of the displaced population into higher populated locations. My great-grandchildren will experience all the above problems plus the destruction of ocean currents, acidification of the oceans and loss of marine life. There are sure to be wars, as people fight for scraps of the diminishing resources. Care about your descendants? Then seriously support attempts to solve our climate problem, and elect politicians with similar views.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.