Think Deeper About HB177

To the Editor:
New Hampshire House Bill 177 (HB177) calls for a setback of two miles from State Parks for new privately-owned landfills. Without proper context, this might seem like good public policy.
However, you should ask yourself the following questions of HB177:
1. Why just State Parks and not federal parks, conservation areas, or other similar areas?
2. Why just privately-owned landfills and not state-owned or municipal-owned facilities?
3. Why a 10,560’ setback for uninhabited land when current setback criteria is 500’ from an occupied residence?
The answer to all of these questions is that HB177 is an attempt by opponents of a single development project to use legislation to bypass the regulatory process and snatch local control from residents in Dalton who deserve the opportunity to consider a business development project in their town.
Without the disposal capacity provided by the proposed new landfill when the Bethlehem facility closes in 2026, more than 150 towns including 50,000 households and 5,500 businesses statewide are projected to incur $75 million in additional disposal and transportation costs over the next 20 years.
The proposal includes new recycling infrastructure and is expected to provide more than $400 million to the state’s economy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 million metric tons through increased recycling rates and reduced transportation over two decades.
Last year we managed roughly 300,000 tons of NH waste material and nearly 40% of it was reclaimed, repurposed, or recycled. Today’s modern landfills are a key component to a comprehensive system that allows us to find a higher and better use for waste material.
We encourage you to think more deeply about how legislation like this erodes local control, increases cost of living, and will negatively impact the environment.
Please urge your legislators to say NO to HB177.
Brian Oliver
Casella Vice President
