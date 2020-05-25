This Memorial Day. Every Memorial Day.

To the Editor:

This was penned by my brother Tom:

I’m not aware of anyone in my extended family who died in service to the country. Everyone my age lost friends in Vietnam. I remember a kid up the street who joined the Marines and lost his life in a firefight at Bien Hoa. But on Memorial Day each year my first thoughts always go to Dick Christy - my friend and the first in my class from the Air Force Academy to give his life in Southeast Asia.

He’d ask for me using my call sign at “Paris Control” radar (the French having been there some years earlier), both when he left the area around Saigon and again when he returned to our airspace. On Thursday morning February 17th 1972 he asked for me on the way out – but there would be no return to “Paris Control,” no return to the airbase, no subsequent return to Marietta, Ohio, no return at all.

