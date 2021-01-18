Those Four Votes
To the Editor:
Much has been written and posted about the recent votes of the four NEK legislators who failed to support the resolution (JRH-1) calling for the president to resign or be removed because of his incitement of an insurrection against our government on January 6-now a day that will live in infamy in America’s history. What has not been mentioned are the implications of those four votes for the NEK.
We need no reminder of the severe economic, employment, and public health conditions our state, and particularly the Northeast Kingdom, faces. Beyond any doubt, the NEK needs its strongest voice ever to be sure our interests are fully represented when those issues are debated in Montpelier. However, the NEK voice at the state house has been compromised, marginalized, and trivialized by those four votes. All residents of the Kingdom, even the minority who sympathize with this lawless insurrection, will be impacted by these four votes. Make no mistake, our collective voice has been weakened by those four votes, which are so far out of the Vermont mainstream, even so far out of the mainstream of their fellow republican legislators. The choice of these four legislators to identify themselves with the fringe cannot help but diminish their potential roles in our legislature, whether it is via committee assignments, appointments to legislative working groups, or other leadership roles.
These are extraordinary times with extraordinary challenges. The Northeast Kingdom needs representation that stands at full strength, full standing, and full credibility. Those four votes have weakened all three.
