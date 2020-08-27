‘Those Without Sin’
To the Editor:
If my good friend Newcomb Greenleaf would read on he will come to the passage (John 8:7) which addresses “those without sin.” It is a useful counterpoint in this case inasmuch (so far as we know) the current occupant of the White House has conducted no shenanigans while in office and while the missus and family were upstairs. Regrettably we cannot (reportedly) say as much for his predecessors WJC, LBJ and JFK.
But, happily, in these matters and in recent times, we have the example of the Bush and Obama years to console the traditionalists among us.
Jim Herold
