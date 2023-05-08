Thoughts From A Trapper
To the Editor:
I recently read a bunch of letters to the editor about banning trapping. While I missed the article that they were replying to, I understand that once again someone is trying to ban trapping. I greatly appreciated the letter about traditions but would like to address the others that are all for getting rid of it all.
For one, they passed a bill in the past year that greatly restricted coyote hunting with hounds, one of the best ways to control the population as far as I have seen. A while back you couldn’t hunt around my house without seeing coyote tracks over top of the deer tracks. Then they ran coyotes with dogs for a couple winters in our area and the hunting for the next couple years improved. Yes I understand that the population will bounce back and it has, but it took a couple years. If these people had stayed hunting the same area year after year it would have kept it roughly in check.
Yes I understand that the females will have larger litters if there are fewer coyotes, but if you take as many females out of the area there will also be fewer litters. Coyotes are not native to this area, there were not many here until in the, I believe, 60s or 70s. I know I didn’t see nearly as many when I was younger. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy seeing a coyote every now and then, but I have seen enough of their handiwork to know they need to be kept in check.
Coyotes are more plentiful in most areas than they have ever been. When they stop fearing humans they will come closer and closer. And everything is on the menu with them, chickens, ducks, all array of farm animals that they can get a hold of. And lets not forget your lovable pets. They won’t hesitate to grab your cats and smaller dogs. Why would they? Heck this is the reason foxes are few and far between. They will take whatever they can get.
When the state mandated that everyone compost how many more wildlife complaints were there? How many bears were visiting the backyards? Skunks, raccoons, etc.? Most people probably don’t report raccoons or skunks, but there was a big rise in bear complaints. Imagine that. The same thing will happen if we keep restricting how we hunt coyotes. They are already pretty bold animals. They are very smart and wary too though.
I also see more wildlife in general than I did when I was younger. I see a bobcat or two every year just crossing roads. I didn’t see my first bobcat in the wild until sometime mid 2000s and I spent plenty of time in the woods when I was younger. Bears are also much more plentiful, I see several a year where as when I was growing up it was a pretty big deal to see one a year. I was fortunate enough this year to have an otter within 15 feet of me, I have seen them in the distance before and seen their tracks, but never one that close. Granted I was trying to catch it in a trap but it just wouldn’t oblige me. It evaded a couple of my traps but I enjoyed just getting out there and seeing it.
Trapping is another way for me to extend my outdoor passions and to get my children out there. My kids have learned a lot from trapping, it is something you don’t really have to be quiet doing and they get the excitement of catching something. It is akin to fishing or hunting. If you haven’t tried it, you probably should before you start knocking it. My children and I process everything we catch ourselves, I have yet to sell the hides as the kids want to keep them and have tanned quite a few. Several without my guidance.
We also eat beaver and muskrat. It is quite tasty, once again if you haven’t tried it don’t knock it. I drain skunk scent for trapping attractant along with the urine and other glands of other animals. Anything that isn’t for our own use is used as bait for other trapping excursions. Very little or none of the animal goes to waste. Pelts right now are not worth much but just 10 years ago they were decent money. Maybe not enough to live off, but definitely a kick toward the Christmas fund or what ever else you might want it for. And some of the markets are starting to look up.
Trapping is as much about being out there as catching anything for most people. It’s a way to extend their outdoor season and maybe catch something to boot. There is an anticipation every day checking traps to see what you might have caught. Something akin to a kid at Christmas unwrapping presents. Even after checking traps for days and not catching anything you still never know what the next day may hold.
Let’s talk about all this humane crap. “This is inhumane or that is more humane.” Half the people that spout this stuff out are all for letting nature run its course, which of course is not humane at all. Hence the word humane. Nature is cruel, yes it is pretty and peaceful sometimes but all in all nature is cruel. Coyotes don’t care if they kill “humanely” or make sure that their meal is dead before they start eating it. Foxes don’t care if the animal they are feeding to their young came from your back yard or if it was another wild animal that was just trying to raise their young too. Being humane is literally being human or having human tendencies. So why do they think leaving nature to it’s own is the humane way. It in all senses and by definition it is the inhumane way.
Traps now are more “humane” than they have ever been. There are also ways to discriminate in what you catch. You achieve this by using different traps, sets, lures, bait, etc. for different animals. If you have a wide variety of animals you want to catch you can set it for several different types. If you’re only interested in one or two types you can restrict it to them. It is not a fool proof plan but it does reduce the number of incidental catches.
Dispatching animals can be tricky sometimes. People may think a gun being used is the “humane” way to do this. It sounds like it would be but that is just not the case. Trappers use small calibers for dispatching animals so as not to ruin the pelt. The biologists recommend not shooting the animals in the head as that is a way to spread/ catch rabies. So you shoot them in the vitals and let them expire. Which can take several minutes.
Where as clubbing them sounds to be more “inhumane” it can actually be much quicker and less painful. It also doesn’t usually damage the pelt much. I can attest that a crack to a coyote’s skull with the back of an axe will do the job much quicker and with little pain. I crack them twice to make sure, but they are done after one crack and can’t feel a thing. Much quicker and more “Humane” if you ask me.
There are other ways too that are more humane as well. Have any of you ever shot a skunk that was in a Havahart trap? Did you manage to do it without it spraying? A lot of people drown them in this situation and it does work quite well. But a lethal injection pole puts them into a sleep they never come out of. So restricting the dispatch of trapped animals to using a gun is not more “humane” nor practical for many reasons.
When many of these animals become overpopulated we start to have problems. There is very little trapping that happens anymore and even less when pelts are not paying anything. The animals overpopulate and move to other areas, sometimes into our back yards. Who wants skunks living under their chicken coop? Racoons are even worse, in your garbage and whatever else and actually killing your chickens. How about coyotes or fox? Both known to carry mange or similar disease quite often. Do you want them roaming around your back yard where your kids and dogs play? Say nothing about what might happen if your cat is around when they visit.
There are many things out there that I don’t understand and have no interest in doing or understanding. Do I think some of them are foolish or out dated, maybe. Do I think they should be done away with, no. Just because I don’t understand them or enjoy them doesn’t mean they should not happen. I hope this letter helps to explain some things and open some eyes as to the positives of trapping. I know my family really enjoys the little bit of time we get to spend on the trap line and I hope to be able to pass that along to my Grandkids when they come along (no rush on that). I just see too many people these days trying to do away with what they don’t agree with, regardless of their understanding of it. If it continues, I hate to see where it might end.
Jeff Norris
Sutton, Vt.
