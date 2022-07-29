Thoughts on the Primary Election
To the Editor:
Early balloting started June 25 and continues until Primary Election Day, August 9.
A number of qualified candidates are running. Here are my recommendations for contested races in the Democratic primary.
U.S. Senate: Peter Welch. Peter has long experience as a consensus builder in Vermont and DC. When I asked him about his age (75) and consequent lack of opportunity to gain seniority, he responded that the next few years are critical for U.S. democracy and for dealing with the climate crisis, among other things. Unfortunately I think he’s right, the possibility of chaos cannot be discounted. A steady, experienced hand has my vote.
U.S. Representative: Becca Balint. Becca is a serious leader with relevant legislative experience. She was very effective as President of the Senate the past two years, coordinating passage of a heroic series of legislative initiatives. She also was — and is — not afraid to take principled policy positions.
Lieutenant Governor: Kitty Toll. Most of us in this area know that Kitty has an unbelievable work ethic, is whip-smart, and understands state government inside-out as a former House Appropriations chair. She also has a good relationship of longstanding with Gov. Phil Scott, which will help her be an effective advocate for policies with him (no doubt he will be re-elected).
Secretary of State: Sarah Copeland Hanzas. I’ve worked with Sarah during my four years in the House on many issues. She is chair of House Government Operations committee, which oversee the SoS office, and co-chair of the legislative Climate Solutions Caucus. She’s knowledgeable, experienced and politically savvy.
Attorney General: Rory Thibault. I met Rory a few days ago during his visit to St. Johnsbury. He is currently Washington County State’s Attorney, and I was impressed with his knowledge of all levels of the state’s legal system and his policy positions on various issues.
As for my primary, I do not have a contested race for another term as one of two State Representatives in the new Caledonia-Essex district (St. Johnsbury, Concord, Kirby). In fact on the Democratic ballot the other State Rep position is blank, but I heartily recommend Brendan Hadash who is running as a write-in candidate (must write his name AND fill in the oval). Brendan is a former Unitarian minister and previous candidate for State Rep.
Most important, please vote. Primary elections often have low turnout, especially in non-presidential years. But voting is not only a right, it’s the dues we pay to live in a free society and to honor the men and women who sacrificed so we can enjoy our freedom.
Respectfully,
Scott Campbell
St. Johnsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.