The Supreme Court discriminated against women and minorities by overturning Roe v. Wade. Women lost control over their bodies by being forced to carry babies to term, especially women who are raped, suffer incest and experience life threatening medical issues. Minority women constitute a large portion of women receiving abortions.
The three justices nominated by Trump, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and Barrett, misled the Senate during their confirmation hearings. Kavanaugh said “Roe had been reaffirmed many times. Precedent is critically important. It is the foundation of our system.” Gorsuch said “Roe is a precedent of the U. S. Supreme Court ” and he also said he would have “walked out the door” if Trump asked him to overturn Roe. Barrett said she would apply stare decisis, which is to abide by things decided (precedent).
The three crafty justices deliberately used ambiguous responses to Senators questions concerning Roe v. Wade; and misled the Senate. The veracity of the three disingenuous justices is highly suspect, and they cannot be trusted to make non-partisan legal decisions. It is unfortunate Presidents nominate highly partisan individuals to the Supreme Court, and the Senate confirms the nominees based on partisanship. We need non-partisan and independent thinking judges.
