Three Kinds of Tard
To the Editor:
This is a letter to the editor in regards to the letter written by Bill Coleman in Saturday’s Record.
I am reminded of the saying …..From where I come from we have three kinds of tard. We have custard, we have mustard and by God we’ve got you.
Mr. Coleman - you are a pompous ass.
Don Nelson
Derby, Vermont
