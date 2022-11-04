Tim Egan for State Rep
To the Editor:
Who do I want to represent me? I believe it is important to remember it is the House of “Representatives”. Tim Egan of Sugar Hill is running for re-election to The New Hampshire House of Representatives. He is currently representing Grafton District 2, but he is currently running for representation of Grafton district 1 due to a reorganization of the districts.
Tim represents us, he is our voice, and it was great to hear his thoughts on the issues that many business owners, business managers and ultimately us all as customers are dealing with every day. He not only has ideas, but he has solutions. If re-elected, he will continue to speak as our voice in Concord. But I wanted to share a discussion Tim and I recently had regarding the many challenges that all businesses in the area are facing trying to staff up for the holiday season and beyond. Here is a couple thoughts Tim shared with me regarding this issue.
With unemployment rates at 2% in New Hampshire and businesses doing well, it creates a staffing problem where business need more employees to keep growing but are struggling to find them. The state must think smarter about how to create workforce development. It could be done by creating a workforce housing program, like a state property tax reduction on building multi-unit housing for area workers. Additional housing options would keep the local workforce local, while also allowing people who want the quality of life in New Hampshire to move here and take a job.
Another idea I support is creating workforce development programs (tuition reduction for staying in NH and co-op internships or apprenticeships with businesses) for our schools or community colleges to develop nurses, medical technicians, manufacturing technician’s lineman, EV repair, etc. This small community has diverse workforce needs from healthcare, professional services, retail, manufacturing and more. Let’s educate and promote these opportunities. These types of jobs have career growth, solid pay, and benefit opportunities for workers but if we can’t create programs to develop the workforce then our businesses are hamstrung. Our businesses can’t keep up with current volume let alone grow because we don’t have the workers that would allow businesses to expand.
Tim brings great ideas focusing on community and local business to the table. He has our best interest at heart. I strongly encourage the voters in Grafton District 1 to not only come out to vote on Tuesday but strongly consider who you want to “Represent” you. Tim does it well and he will continue to because he sees the changes we need and is working hard to make them happen.
Adam Boyer
Franconia, N. H.
