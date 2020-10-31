Candidate Allen
To the Editor:
I’m running for the Vermont House in Essex-Caledonia-Orleans to change the way our district is ignored in Montpelier. Our incumbent representative has repeatedly stated he is dropping his party status to become an independent because it gives him a better opportunity to shape policy. Stop and think about this for a moment. Everything in Montpelier is done by collaboration and influencing your own caucus to support your point of view. There are parties for a reason. If you have no caucus and are a lone voice, you just aren’t effective.
I believe it’s time for a change because I know I can have a greater influence on the majority as a member of that majority. I too oppose ridgeline wind development in our district and support regional Act 250 commissions. But I won’t just be complaining and slowing down adjournment as happened recently, I’ll be actively working as a voice that is listened to, and will get things done for our region.
We need more than “leave us alone” as our message in Montpelier; we need to work with others for positive change. You all know the saying, “If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.” Don’t let it happen… Please vote Tuesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.