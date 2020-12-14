Time to Lock Up Traitors
To the Editor:
During any ordinary year by holiday time few Americans might be opposed to limiting their thoughts to cheerful times enjoyed with family members, seasonal decorations around our homes and festive meals by candlelight. Sadly, the outrageous actions of 120 servile and totally manipulative Republican traitors in the United States Congress, over a dozen elected Republican state Attorney Generals and quite a few office-holding Republican Secretaries of State around the country require a stiff and unequivocal response.
These people have entirely disgraced themselves and turned their backs on their country in supporting Donald trump’s false and ego-maniacal claim that he was somehow cheated out of a second term in office. Were it not for the courageous actions of a small handful of key Democratic and Republican office holders who stood up to Trump, including ignoring threats against their lives and bodies and those of their family members from his obedient subordinates and the armed vigilantes he called in to scare them into submission we would be faced with the results of the entirely legitimate and well run recent Presidential election being ignored.
Attorneys who supported Trump’s recent coup attempt must at the very least be stripped of their licenses to practice law for the remainder of their lives. Many have brazenly ignored laws and the ethics of their profession and also deserve life sentences in state prisons around the country since Trump will probably issue pre-emptive federal pardons to a telephone book sized list of his co-conspirators. This includes our illustrious Vermont State Republican Party Chairperson Deb Billado and Vice chairperson Deborah Bucknam. and the rest of the disgraced attorneys who participated in the fraudulent litigation about the absentee ballots and the rest of the baloney they tried to pass off to us.
