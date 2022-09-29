Time to Move On

Following on from Marion Mohri’s response (9/28) to John McClaughry’s gob-smacking statement that “There is no evidence that human release of greenhouse gases has any detectable effect on global temperatures” I would like to implore this very fine newspaper to stop printing McClaughry and Bob Roper’s climate change lies. There is plenty of controversy around how we humans should deal with the climate crisis that is upon us; the economic, social, political and environmental impacts are profound and complex.
We should be discussing and even arguing about these issues on the opinion pages. And we need to act, sensibly, urgently and decisively. Why, then, is this paper wasting space (and time) on John and Bob’s totally debunked notions? To deny the facts, supported by major public institutions like the Pentagon and NASA, and give space to their fanatical fancies is worse than folly: it’s irresponsible. My impression is that John, a highly intelligent man and a wonderful neighbor, actually believes the cynically curated propaganda he pushes down the pipeline of the Ethan Allen Institute.
As Marion and many other readers continually point out, the evidence he asks for is there, in quality and quantity, but, as a demagogue, he’s unable to see it. He’s, essentially, a flat-earther. Time for the Caledonian Record’s opinion page to move on.
