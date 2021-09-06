Time Will Tell
To the Editor:
I would like to thank Ms. Mohri for her letter to the editor on 9/2/21 (Not Preposterous) in which she acknowledges making an error in saying the Ethan Allen Institute was an affiliate of ALEC (American Legislative Exchange Council.) John McClaughry had challenged her statement. Ms. Mohri showed her sterling character in her public admission of error. Mr. McClaughry performed a public duty is setting the public record straight and should be thanked also.
One point remains unresolved: John’s attack on her character. In all the letters she has written to the C/R since I have known her, it has always been about the issues. Never once has she sniped or disparaged her target personally. On the other hand, John attacked her for making donations to the wrong people (in his previous letter) and in this one attacked her mental abilities. Somehow this is very, very wrong, especially in today’s climate when women are being heard in their complaints about how they are treated by men in the workplace. Marion would never ask for an apology, a gentleman would not need to be asked. The mills of God grind slowly and exceedingly fine.
Shame on what John McClaughry did! Will he have the courage and character to apologize publicly to her? Can he? Time will tell, won’t it?
Respectfully,
Phyllis Donovan
Wheelock, Vt.
