Tires for Flyers - My Hub Experience

To the Editor:

“The information and the generosity of people that led me in the right direction to find tires and to find a primary care physician was very helpful. The opportunity to meet all of the important people here and to be in some of the meetings has been informative.

The Hub is in an easily accessible place on Railroad Street. It’s nice to be a part of the community through the Hub space. I meet new people and learn new things. It’s been very helpful. The acquaintances I’ve made have been nice.

I’ve had the opportunity to participate, along with 9-12 other individuals, in lighting the town up, which was classified as the Light Remedy project on Main Street for New Years. We strung up the solar lights on each section of the fence and then attached the lanterns. I’d like to thank the children in the surrounding towns for making the lanterns. Each one of the lanterns has their own unique design and each plays a special part in the whole project.”

Mary Brown

St. Johnsbury, Vt.

