Tires for Flyers - My Hub Experience

“The information and the generosity of people that led me in the right direction to find tires and to find a primary care physician was very helpful. The opportunity to meet all of the important people here and to be in some of the meetings has been informative.
The Hub is in an easily accessible place on Railroad Street. It’s nice to be a part of the community through the Hub space. I meet new people and learn new things. It’s been very helpful. The acquaintances I’ve made have been nice.
I’ve had the opportunity to participate, along with 9-12 other individuals, in lighting the town up, which was classified as the Light Remedy project on Main Street for New Years. We strung up the solar lights on each section of the fence and then attached the lanterns. I’d like to thank the children in the surrounding towns for making the lanterns. Each one of the lanterns has their own unique design and each plays a special part in the whole project.”
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.