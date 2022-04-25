Title 42 & Local Problems
To the Editor:
President Joe Biden wants to end, by executive order, certain provisions of Title 42 United States Code. Please read these two sections so you will be better informed about what the Republicans and Democrats are arguing about.
One of the many arguments is that the United States of America is helping to protect Ukraine’s borders from invasion by Russia, but we are not protecting our own borders from invasion by migrant fentanyl dealers who do not enter through authorized border crossing stations; instead they enter illegally.
42 U.S.C. § 264, https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/42/264
42 U.S. Code § 264 - Regulations to control communicable diseases:
(a)Promulgation and enforcement by The Surgeon General, with the approval of the Secretary, is authorized to make and enforce such regulations as in his judgment are necessary to prevent the introduction, transmission, or spread of communicable diseases from foreign countries into the States or possessions, or from one State or possession into any other State or possession. For purposes of carrying out and enforcing such regulations, the Surgeon General may provide for such inspection, fumigation, disinfection, sanitation, pest extermination, destruction of animals or articles found to be so infected or contaminated as to be sources of dangerous infection to human beings, and other measures, as in his judgment may be necessary.
(b)Apprehension, detention, or conditional release of individuals Regulations prescribed under this section shall not provide for the apprehension, detention, or conditional release of individuals except for the purpose of preventing the introduction, transmission, or spread of such communicable diseases as may be specified from time to time in EXECUTIVE ORDERS OF THE PRESIDENT upon the recommendation of the Secretary, in consultation with the Surgeon General,[1].
(c)Application of regulations to persons entering from foreign countries: Except as provided in subsection (d), regulations prescribed under this section, insofar as they provide for the apprehension, detention, examination, or conditional release of individuals, shall be applicable only to individuals coming into a State or possession from a foreign country or a possession.
(d)Apprehension and examination of persons reasonably believed to be infected (1)Regulations prescribed under this section may provide for the apprehension and examination of any individual reasonably believed to be infected with a communicable disease in a qualifying stage and (A) to be moving or about to move from a State to another State; or (B) to be a probable source of infection to individuals who, while infected with such disease in a qualifying stage, will be moving from a State to another State. Such regulations may provide that if upon examination any such individual is found to be infected, he may be detained for such time and in such manner as may be reasonably necessary.
For purposes of this subsection, the term “State” includes, in addition to the several States, only the District of Columbia.
(2)For purposes of this subsection, the term “qualifying stage”, with respect to a communicable disease, means that such disease—
(A)is in a communicable stage; or
(B)is in a precommunicable stage, if the disease would be likely to cause a public health emergency if transmitted to other individuals.
(e)Preemption Nothing in this section or section 266 of this title, or the regulations promulgated under such sections, may be construed as superseding any provision under State law (including regulations and including provisions established by political subdivisions of States), except to the extent that such a provision conflicts with an exercise of Federal authority under this section or section 266 of this title.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/42/265, 42 U.S. Code § 265 - Suspension of entries and imports from designated places to prevent spread of communicable diseases. Whenever the Surgeon General determines that by reason of the existence of any communicable disease in a foreign country there is serious danger of the introduction of such disease into the United States, and that this danger is so increased by the introduction of persons or property from such country that a suspension of the right to introduce such persons and property is required in the interest of the public health, the Surgeon General, in accordance with regulations approved by the President, shall have the power to prohibit, in whole or in part, the introduction of persons and property from such countries or places as he shall designate in order to avert such danger, and for such period of time as he may deem necessary for such purpose.
Title 42—The Public Health And Welfare, https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/42
Cris Ericson
Chester, Vt.
