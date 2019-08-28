To Be an American is to Act Like One
To the Editor:
This is a reply to a guest editorial from Patricia Ward that was published on 26 August 2019.
Minimally, Americans are either birthright citizens or naturalized citizens.
Simply slipping over the border or through loopholes in our visa system and live in this country without legal process does not endow you with any rights to citizenship in this country - period.
If you were brought here illegally through no fault of your own and somehow reach the age of majority before being deported, you make every effort to live within the law and put yourself on the path to legal citizenship as soon as possible if you expect to stay here.
DON’T apply for refugee status when you know in advance you don’t qualify – gaming the immigration system is neither fair to those that are actual refugees, nor should this country be required to support you in your attempt to defraud us.
If you are here illegal, for whatever reason: (a) you shouldn’t break our laws or kill our citizens, (b) you shouldn’t be participating in our welfare programs, (c) you should learn to speak English, (d) you shouldn’t birth children while you’re here to sustain an anchor-baby dodge, (e) you shouldn’t be working here - you’re not entitled to a job as an illegal alien since you can’t legally pay the required taxes, and (e) you should be working to legalize your status as soon as possible.
In short, if you are here illegally, at the very least don’t game the system while you ARE here.
As for those that ARE citizens, I would suggest a few things YOU should and shouldn’t be doing.
You aren’t required to like/agree/accept an administration that is in power to love our country. If you don’t love this country, if you feel the need to continually run down its history or its existence, please find a country you would be happier living in and go there – we don’t need you here dragging down those of us that like it here.
We don’t need to hear that you identify yourself by some country from your ancestry because your ASHAMED to be called an American – again, if you are so inclined, please feel free to go to that country and live there.
If you don’t like the immigration laws, CALL YOUR CONGRESSIONAL REPRESENTATIVES! They’re the only ones that can correct any laws you feel are unjust – both parties have done nothing for the past 40 years to fix the problems with immigration. Maybe your complaint is more with them than it is with your fellow citizens.
Don’t encourage foreign nationals to come here as illegal aliens (and by the way, they are NOT undocumented, they are lawbreakers) – it’s against the law to do so and you’re not really helping them. Sure, if you see injustices, speak up, but remember that most of those injustices wouldn’t occur had the individual not come here illegally in the first place. The only individuals that are reasonable exceptions to this are children brought here through no fault of their own – it’s reasonable for citizens to privately support and privately promote legal status for kids in this circumstance.
Don’t hire illegal aliens – it’s an unnecessary draw for those outside of the country and IT IS ILLEGAL to do so. The penalties for doing so should be harsh and swift – unfortunately they are neither at this point.
This country spends more than $330 billion dollars each year on illegal aliens. This is not only unnecessary, it’s not fair. Consider the elderly citizens that would be comforted by additional aid those funds would bring. Think of the additional funding for education of our own citizen youth. Consider the additional citizens that could be covered by healthcare with those funds.
Look, we ARE a compassionate country, fully of charity and goodwill, but we cannot afford to be altruistic – giving to non-citizens to the detriment of our citizens. It is NOT the responsibility of this country to die in wars to free other people, resolve the economic struggles of 3rd world nations or solve every current/future global situation alone.
We indeed have room for more immigrants in this country, but we should know who is coming and they should be contributing once they get here. We cannot be the welfare state of last resort for every individual’s economic plight.
Being American means being a citizen that loves this country and doesn’t continually run it down for past transgressions. It means we hold our political leadership accountable for their decisions and promotes the well-being of our fellow citizens. It means that we accept one another even though we may not always agree with their politics, their lifestyle or their opinions. It means to at least tolerate what we find hard to accept and do so with dignity. It means not tarring individuals with names/labels that are foul and unwarranted simply because they don’t agree with you. It means being color blind with regard to skin color or national origin. It means accepting individuals from foreign lands into this country through a legal process to be consider for citizenship AND expecting those individuals to meld into our culture, becoming one of us and adding their own rich culture to our mix. Becoming an American doesn’t mean giving up one’s own culture and traditions unless they are antithetical to our existing laws, morals and culture.
We are NOT racists or white supremacists just because we don’t agree with your altruism or don’t share your world view. We are entitled to our opinions and neither of us needs to agree with the other. What we must do is tolerate each other with dignity and try to get along as fellow citizens.
Respectfully Submitted,
Todd Leadbeater
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
