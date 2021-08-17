To Friends of Lake Memphremagog
To the Editor:
Thank you to all community members who have previously expressed concern and support for Lake Memphremagog, including those of you who signed the Lake in Crisis petition earlier this year. There is now an opportunity to take the next step to protect Lake Memphremagog in order to restore its waters to good health.
On Tuesday, August 24th, from 5:30 - 7:00 pm at the Gateway in Newport, ANR Secretary Moore will hold a public meeting of stakeholders- any group or individual concerned about the future of Lake Memphremagog. There will also be a link* provided so those who cannot attend in person, including our Quebec neighbors whose drinking water supply is threatened, may participate virtually.
The purpose of the Lake in Crisis petition was to bring attention and resources to protect the lake and defend it against environmental contamination, evident in the cancerous Brown Bullhead found in the lake and nowhere else in Vermont. There is no disputing the risk to the environment, the public health, or our local economy, posed by sick fish, blue-green algae blooms, and measurable levels of toxic PFAS chemicals in Sherbrooke’s drinking water earlier this year.
The ANR has begun testing fish and water for PFAS, a good start. More must be done to develop a plan to protect the lake. The source(s) of the contaminants causing these serious problems must be pinpointed and effectively dealt with to prevent future damage to water quality. Households, commercial businesses and industry all contribute hundreds of harmful chemicals, as does Landfill leachate.
Recently, questions were raised by a June, 2021 ANR draft permit, obtained in a public information request. This draft would permit leachate to be imported into Vermont from the Bethlehem NH landfill, and permit an increase from 15,000 to 30,000 gallons per day of toxic leachate into the Newport WWTF- which is not equipped to filter hundreds of toxic chemicals, like PFAS. These chemicals then discharge directly into the lake. What does this mean for the lake? There is a current Act 250 moratorium on leachate disposal into Memphremagog or anywhere in the watershed until 2024. This moratorium must become a permanent ban!
Please come to the meeting to voice your concerns and recommend ways to stop further degradation of the lake and its environment. The people and wildlife who depend on the lake for survival deserve nothing less.
Clean water is life!
* A link to the meeting of the 24th will be provided when it is made public. Go to nolakedump.org for further information.
Peggy Stevens
On behalf of the DUMP Advisory Committee
East Charleston, Vt.
