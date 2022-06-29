To My Absolutely Wonderful Wife Edie

Thursday is our 50th wedding anniversary. I want to thank you for all of these wonderful years we have had together. God certainly knew what He was doing when He brought us together. You have helped me to become a more generous, more compassionate and a much less angry person. Your gentle persuasion helped me to avoid mistakes in decisions that I was going to make.
You have given me a wonderful gift-the gift of relentless kindness. You birthed three exceptional children and supported the adoption of our boys, who are exceptional as well. I am so blessed to be sharing my life with you. And I have absolutely nothing to complain about.
We have gotten stronger through the tough times. Our marriage became stronger while working at a children’s home where we were overworked and underappreciated by some. You never complained when money was scarce. When we adopted our boys, your commitment to them was unwavering. We faced the racism from some and defeated it. And when mental illness struck in 2016, we worked together to get you healed, and we defeated that giant. And today we have a mountaintop marriage. We are one in purpose and united in love for one another.
I have every expectation that our remaining years will be our best years yet. I am so thankful for you, and to God for bringing you to me. Have a great anniversary. I will always be here for you.
