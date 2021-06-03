To My Dalton Neighbors
To the Editor:
I am writing to you to stress the importance of the upcoming Town Election and Town Meeting on Tuesday, June 8th. The polls will be open from 8AM-7PM, with Town Meeting to take place after the polls close at 7PM. You must attend, in-person, in order to vote at Town Meeting. We are at a moment in time where your vote will help to shape the future of not only the Town of Dalton, but the entire North Country as well. Do we want to become a trash town, and a region known as the trash receptacle for New England, home to at least 18.4 MILLION TONS of garbage? Casella has stated that nearly HALF of that garbage, buried next to Forest Lake over the next 38 years, will be from OUT-OF-STATE!
I urge you to attend Town Meeting at 7PM and VOTE YES on WARRANT ARTICLE 11, to extend Emergency Temporary Zoning for 1 year. Despite the fact that the citizens of Dalton voted in Emergency Temporary Zoning nearly 2 years ago, Casella has disrespected our wishes and the law by insisting that it does not need to seek local zoning approval. That is simply not true. Page 13 of the state solid waste permit application DOES require local zoning approval. Casella has been stalling, hoping that you will not vote to extend zoning, thereby leaving our town defenseless, again. Even if you happen to side with the few selfish, short-sighted people who would sell out our children’s future in order to have their property taxes paid, zoning is our only bargaining chip to negotiate a strong Host Agreement with Casella. In other words, without zoning, there is no need for Casella to negotiate with the town. Those urging you to vote no on zoning are doing the bidding of Casella, plain and simple.
Please, listen to your friends and neighbors in neighboring towns, who will be negatively impacted by this unwanted and unneeded landfill, and do the right thing by voting YES on WARRANT ARTICLE 11.
I will be outside of the Town Municipal Building all day June 8th and would be happy to speak with you, or feel free to call me on my cell phone at 991-2078. Our children and grandchildren will thank you for protecting our environment and their health, not trashing it!
Jon Swan
Dalton, N. H.
