To My Neighbors In Dalton
To the Editor:
At Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 14, you will be asked to abolish the Town of Dalton Planning Board and Conservation Commission, via warrant articles #2 and #14.
So WHY is this effort to remove two very important, long-standing local land use boards being proposed now? A group in Dalton has been secretly working behind the scenes with representatives from Casella Waste Systems, to remove local land use controls, in order to pave the way for the landfill project next to Forest Lake. Their goal is to remove both boards in order to remove potential obstacles to the landfill project. This is a radical, un-democratic end around, which will have far-reaching consequences to those of you who do not want to surrender our town to Casella. Why would we allow an out-of-state company and its few, paid supporters take over control of the town? After all, that is their goal, and once Casella is in, THEIR people will be in charge of running the town, and YOUR VOICE won’t matter.
By abolishing the Dalton Conservation Commission, the town’s voice will be lost for local investigation and comment to the NH Dept. of Environmental Services on local wetland permit applications. Conservation Commissions help to protect the town from over-development, more pollution, and invasive species, putting pressure on our wildlife habitat and other natural resources, so important to the quality of life we all enjoy! Conservation Commissions are made up of resident volunteers, your neighbors, serving as the stewards of our town’s natural resources and wildlife, as well as advisors to the town selectboard. Conservation Commissions are not funded by taxpayer dollars, but from Current Use penalties, paid by landowners who develop portions of their large lots. In Dalton, 50% of the Current Use penalties collected are put into the Conservation Fund.
The primary job of the Dalton Planning Board is to preserve our town’s long-standing regulations, which serve to protect homeowners and their land. Without their interaction with developers and residents, anything goes in Dalton, including land uses that could impede on YOUR right to enjoy your own property. What will that mean to you? That vacant land around your property could easily be subdivided, and overdeveloped, and with NO LOCAL CONTROL, YOUR VOICE WILL BE SILENCED!
This radical, short-sighted scheme will have unintended consequences that could prove costly to property owners in many ways!
On Tuesday, March 14, please vote NO on warrant articles #2 and #14.
Thank You!
Jon Swan
Dalton, N. H.
