To the 43 Cowards
To the Editor:
America has many accomplishments. But not every event in our history is one to be proud of. The insurrection of January 6, 2021 is a blemish, a ragged scar upon our name. And the events of February 13th will ensure that the insurrection will be recorded in history in bold print. Forty three spineless cowards voted to acquit the then president with the “we can’t convict the then president because he is now out of office” using the false argument that Mitch McConnel created. He CHOSE not bring the senate back before the inauguration. The House managers report that they have talked with those brave officers. Officers hoped that the senators would display even the slightest measure of the bravery they themselves demonstrated on January 6.
In the aftermath, an officer beaten and bloody broke down and cried. To a fellow officer: “Man I’ve been called a NIGGER 37 times. &$%# man, is this really America?”
Yes it is
There is no dispute that the then president incited an insurrection of white supremacists and their ilk to terrorize everyone at the capitol. Among the terrorized: kitchen staff, custodial staff; who then had to repair the damage and clean up the mess including destroyed art and urine and feces smeared on walls Of course senators, representatives, their families and staff were at risk of probable death. A gallows was erected and “Hang Mike Pence” was clearly heard. One hundred forty officers were injured. Blue lives matter flags were among the captured images of the day. One officer was beaten with a flag pole, the American flag still attached. Many suffer permanent injuries, 3 officers lost their lives. The insurrectionists attempted to dismantle our democracy.
The Senators stood in support for the motion to give officer Goodman a medal and in support of all officers present on that day. Then the next day, in the most egregious hypocrisy possible, 43 gutless senators acquitted the white supremacist in chief. They adjourned for a week to be home for Valentines Day. They chose to be home with their families instead of staying in D.C. to work for the American people on a relief bill. The pain of American’s has been acerbated by mishandling of the then president. I guess justice and the welfare of Americans is not a priority of the Senate.
Respectfully,
Linda Cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
