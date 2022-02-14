To The Danville Community

Its voting season, ballot’s are being mailed to vote for 3 open seats for the Danville School Board. 2 spots for the One Year Seat and 1 spot for the 3 year seat.
This year Lance Horne is asking to be written in for the One Year Seat for the Danville School Board.
Lance Horne and his family are long time Danville Residents and attended Danville School. Lance and his wife Alison have 4 children (2) have graduated from Danville, (2) are still currently enrolled (5th grade & 11th grade).
I’ve known Lance and his family for 10 plus years he is a hardworking, knowledgeable and genuine citizen who has been involved in our community and been a great role model for my son Jonn and many students/players. Jonn has looked up to Lance since graded school as he’s coached him up until middle school for baseball. Lance is also currently in charge of the Masonic Lodge in Danville where he enjoys learning about freemasonry and helping those in need.
Lance has been working in the fundraising industry for 23 years managing operations and onboarding large national nonprofit clients for one the nations largest international fundraising groups.
His role is heavily vested in developing fundraising programs that yield the largest ROI for his client to maximize the funds raised toward the cause of the nonprofit. He has served on the several boards throughout his career in the private sector and has been instrumental in policy development and implementation.
Lance Horne is a great candidate for the Danville School Board and a huge advocate of the proposed trade program and assisting further development of our facility.
His views are pro-choice on masking and vaccination. ( He’s more challenging the parental right to choice on this vaccine without having to disclose their child’s vaccination status ).
Lance’s quote “ Our Future depends on the culture, core values, and education we provide our youth”.
Please Consider Lance Horne for your Write In Vote ( for the one year seat )
