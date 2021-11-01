Response To Nancy Strand
To the Editor:
Hi Nancy:
1. Thank you for your polite and thoughtful response to my Swan letter.
2. Thank you for your service on the Bethlehem Transfer Station Committee.
3. I hope you will consider the total Waste Management Needs and Cost.
4. I realize many people hope the fight is over…I do too…but not at any price.
5. I don’t like kicking out our largest business and taxpayer for unreasonable fears.
6. I don’t like losing a $12 swing in our tax rate, free waste pick-up, free waste station.
7. Casella has been managing our waste for over 25 years on a 50 acre site.
8. There is a 100 acre site right behind that could handle us for 25 more years.
9. Who is more able to handle the suggestions you make…Casella or us amateurs?
10. We can eliminate or reduce landfill use, but it takes research, money, experience.
On my 93rd birthday, I checked my petitions, redid my math and promised myself I
would get one more vote for common sense and “the right thing to do.”_ for you Nancy!
Cliff Crosby
Bethlehem, N. H.
