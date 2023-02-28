To The Littleton Voters
To the Editor:
Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 3:28 pm
To The Littleton Voters
To the Editor:
My name is Bill Gendreau and I am running for School Board.
My children were educated in the Littleton schools, my oldest K -12 grade, middle child K-10, and youngest K-3. My youngest then went on to private school and ultimately home schooled in high school. Not all children learn the same way. I believe having my children in the various school settings rounds out my knowledge of educational options. I see value and challenges with each choice.
These are challenging times for our students, teachers, and administrators. I know I can be part of a team that rises to challenges, seeks solutions, and helps choose paths that will take the Littleton Schools to a higher level.
I am employed at Fairbanks Scales as the Facilities and Environmental Manager. I have over 20 years’ experience in the Facilities Management field. I believe my leadership, experiences, knowledge, and skills would bring value to the school board. I earned a BS in Business Management through Granite State College. I am a certified Incident Commander, and member of the International Facilities Managers Association.
I served my country for over 13 years in the US Army and NH National Guard. I moved to Littleton in 1988 and found home here. I would love this opportunity to serve the students, teachers, administrators and the town in the capacity of a school board member. Thank you for your vote on March 14 and, if elected, your support as a member of the Littleton School Board.
Bill Gendreau
Littleton, N. H.
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.