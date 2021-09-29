Together We Stand
To the Editor:
Shawn Tester, NVRH CEO, pitching the idea “we’ll get through this together” in a recent Caledonian opinion piece; comforting words, but is it possible to prevent a collapse of the 911 system, and the total healthcare system? Or is the fight already lost? Motivational speakers get us thinking, but their words can turn out to be so much “blah, blah, blah” to quote Greta Thunberg.
It is very likely, in my opinion, that healthcare will become even more chaotic than it already is at the moment as climate migration and social turmoil grow exponentially. A hospital’s disaster plan will likely become operational more frequently if not permanently. Scarce resources and staffing will dictate who gets care, it will not be possible to save every life, or even to try to save every life. Pandemics and disasters are the future, and local and national spending priorities need to take the rapidly changing environment into account.
Without a citizenry ready to tackle climate change, “We’ll get through this together” really should be stated “some of us will get through this together” (maybe).
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, N. H.
