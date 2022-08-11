When I decided to run for State Representative for Coös District 4 (Carroll, Jefferson and Whitefield), I felt there was a need to tone down the divisive rhetoric that has been dividing our country. My goal is to encourage civil political discourse so we can focus on the issues concerning the North Country and work to solve them together.
I find that history can be a guide for our behavior through learning from how people conducted themselves in the past. One of the more fascinating historical figures I’ve studied is Alexander Hamilton. In Ron Chernow’s biography I learned about his career as an influencer and prolific writer who penned the majority of The Federalist Papers, which influenced the ratification of the US Constitution in 1788. Chernow pointed out that Hamilton was not always judicious in his words, which frequently came back to haunt him.
In 1804, Hamilton’s political fortunes were waning and he was thrown into a deep depression after his eldest son, Philip, was killed in a duel. This was around the time when Aaron Burr challenged Hamilton to a duel. As the details of the duel were being ironed out, Hamilton began putting his personal affairs in order, just in case he didn’t survive.
Hamilton wrote a “thesis on discretion,” in an effort to leave his younger son, James, with some wisdom about his experience with public discourse, to warn him away from some of the bad habits he himself had fallen into during his lifetime.
Hamilton wrote, “A prudent silence will frequently be taken for wisdom and a sentence or two cautiously thrown will sometimes gain the palm of knowledge – while a man well informed but indiscreet and unreserved will not uncommonly talk himself out of all consideration and weight.”
During this campaign I am going to try to follow Hamilton’s advice. I intend to be an active listener as I hit the campaign trail. My hope is that the voters will also be able to learn about the issues the candidates support through the normal channels of the print media, websites, and social media, and can follow up with meaningful communication with the candidates. I will keep all channels of communication open to the voters so that when the time comes to vote, there will be no question in anybody’s mind that they are voting for the person that best aligns with their issues, needs, and values.
