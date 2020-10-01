Too Far Fetched?

To the Editor:

Trump owes hundreds of millions of dollars. Those loans are about to become due.

Trump is not revealing to whom he owes the money.

Eric Trump said outright that his family doesn’t depend upon American banks; that they get their loans from Russian banks (read that “Putin”).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.