Too Fast To Far
To the Editor:
The Caledonian-Record recently reported a legal dispute over Randolph Union High School (RUHS) handling of transgender student issue.
Biologically a boy, the young person saw their sexual identity as female. As such, the student was allowed to be a member of the RUHS girls volleyball team.
The incident that precipitated the conflict was the trans student’s inclusion in the girls locker room where team members changed and showered. The trans student’s presence in the locker room made some other players very uncomfortable. Some students and parents complained.
One of the parents was the RUHS soccer coach. The School responded by suspending the father without pay from his coaching duties and threatening to kick his daughter out of school for bullying because she called the trans student a”dude”. The family then filed a federal lawsuit contending the School violated their rights to free speech.
In my opinion, RUHS has mindlessly bungled this conflict over the trans student at every turn. When the School decided to allow the student to play on the girls team, they should have required the student to change and shower apart from other team members. This would have been a common sense “accommodation” to the girls who saw their sexual identity as female.
Instead, the RUHS ” inclusion” decision to include the trans student in the girls locker room made some other students extremely uncomfortable.
When the complaints came, RUHS abuse its power by taking the parent’s coaching position away, labeling the daughter a bully and threatening to suspend her. I suspect that RUHS’ actions were motivated by both concerns for the trans student and the fear of potential lawsuits from the trans community.
However people who have more traditional values have concerns and rights, too. Some of our leaders, like those at RUHS, have allowed the pendulum of social values to swing too fast and too far in one direction.
Change is hard on everybody. Trans rights are important. But the values and sensibilities of the majority of people are equally important. A fixation on legalistic “solutions” to every social issue is not the way to go.
A few years back, a black Harvard Professor, who was trying to get into his own home, was hassled by the Cambridge cops who assumed he was a criminal. Naturally, a media firestorm ensured. President Obama responded by inviting the Harvard professor and the Cambridge lead detective to the White House to sit down and have a beer.
The President was not wrong.
Respectfully,
Gary Farrow
Danville, Vt.
