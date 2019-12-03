Too Old and Too Broke
To the Editor:
The article, “Vt Seniors face high rates of financial insecurity,” in Vt. Digger on 11-29 is a portrait of what it’s like for older Vermonters. Above the so called “poverty levels” of $12,500 and $17,000, older folks are strapped to pay bills. With no help from the state or federal government this hopeless case is a shame. Vt, as one of only 4 states that tax social security and income tax on retirement benefits, makes Vermont too high priced for them. Republican Gov Scott promised to make Vt. less costly, but where is he?
How about stopping the income tax on social security and retirement benefits? Plus, make it possible for seniors to obtain help with rent and food. Is this asking too much from you Gov Scott?
Later,
