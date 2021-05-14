Touching Stories
To the Editor:
I start most mornings reading the CR. Mine is delivered at about 5:30 AM. Recent news is often quite upsetting. I always read the stories by Pat Jauch. Today’s (May 14th) story about Tiger the cat was wonderful! It’s uplifting to start the day with such a heart warming story.
John Emery
St Johnsbury, Vt.
