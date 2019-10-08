Tourism Promotion
To the Editor:
New Hampshire needs to do a better job in promoting its tourism economy in the North Country and well beyond.
With the recent decline and fall of the wood biomass industry, the tourism economy now moves to the center of the stage to somehow fill the void and maintain local economic conditions and needed jobs. The statewide tourism economy could be much more than it is.
But New Hampshire just isn’t doing enough to promote tourism and the reason for this isn’t necccessarily money.
Tourism promotion is a big field marketing campaigns require capital, lots of it. Glossy advertising and brochures are outrageously expensive, yet how many low cost and viral social media campaigns have produced greater results, especially if the tourism destination is good?
The answer to this question is why the New Hampshire tourism economy could be much more than it is, and why it isn’t.
Steven J. Connolly
Bethlehem, New Hampshire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.