Town Appropriation
To the Editor:
The St. Johnsbury Athenaeum has not changed its request for town support for ten years. Meanwhile our expenses, like yours, have gone up regularly.
We raise 80% of our budget every year. Voter support covers around 20%. We are always grateful for your support, proud of what we do with it, and spend it frugally. Special projects, like the current roof replacement, are paid for with combinations of in-kind support, grants and private funds.
If you want to see how your tax dollars are used, stop in any day and ask for me. I will be glad to talk with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.