I would like to publicly thank the Wheelock Selectboard for holding a Listening Session last Sunday on the Town Hall Accessibility Project.
Wheelock community members will be pleased to hear that after years of efforts, a plan is evolving that I am confident will gain the support needed to make it a reality and get the work done.
At the listening session, people shared many helpful suggestions and comments. I shared a proposal I call the ‘Git ‘er Done’ proposal that would include a small addition to the rear of the town hall, address all needs and keep costs down. Richard Norcross shared a proposal that addressed the work required by the Department of Justice only without any addition. He had some good ideas that would divide the project up into phases and lessen the amount of expense at any one time. I call the proposal he presented the ‘Git Some done with more to come’ proposal.
I am absolutely confident there is a way to combine the ideas coming out of these two proposals and incorporate other suggestions that were made and PRODUCE THE DESIGN THE WHEELOCK COMMUNITY HAS BEEN WAITING FOR.
The best news for Wheelock is that it looks like this project can be done with little or no impact on the tax rate - if we keep people involved, are successful in our grant applications and carefully plan the phasing of the components.
Wheelock voters approved expenses amounting to a little over $50,000 on Town Meeting day for the Transfer Station – a place for our garbage to go. This is an ongoing expense. We will be spending over ONE MILLION DOLLARS for a place for our garbage over the next 20 years.
Wheelock voters will be asked to approve a bond for this project that is currently projected to have a lower annual payment amount that what we have always agreed to spend for our Transfer Station. The Wheelock Town Hall can serve as a place for our people, a municipal facility for our polling place, our town offices, our annual town meeting, Board and committee meetings, family and community gatherings. A PLACE FOR OUR PEOPLE that will cost us LESS than what we agree to spend for a place for our garbage.
Working together last Sunday, really listening to each other, helped us reach this moment.
