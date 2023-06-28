Town Hall Sign

In response to “Board Taps Brakes…” (Wed., 6/28 C-R): WHAM! BAM! POW! “Holy Cow, Batman! Perry White of The Daily Planet has reported a possible outbreak of “Pride-a-phobia” in northern New Hampshire. This can’t be good! What
SHOULD we do???”
Judging from several recent area events covered by this paper, it would seem that the divisiveness and tunnel vision which were sadly given wings during the pandemic era are alive and well in the hearts and minds of some of those among us.
At a time when the world seems to be ever more upside-down, we should be pulling together; working towards a common good rather than continually driving wedges into the ground that serve only to further alienate us one from the other.
Look around you - there are currently issues of far greater importance requiring our attention than sign content, graphics and placement.
In your article Mike Bruno stated - “There’s still a segment of the population that will find (the sign) should not be on public property”.
If one is to subscribe to this point of view, it does not require a major stretch of the imagination to then consider the correctness of erecting a
Menorah on the front lawn of the Bethlehem Town Hall building as is done each year at Christmastime.
I applaud the full page “Everyone belongs” layout published by “our friends our neighbors”. That they choose not to remain silent in the face of adversity shows this group to be forward-thinking people of courage.
I speak not as someone who has come late to the table, but rather as a former 30 year property owner and resident of Bethlehem.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.