Town meeting
To the Editor:
Recently I read the front page article about the news that the Barnet town meeting, coming up in early March, will be by Australian ballot because of the COVID restrictions.
I certainly hope that when this nasty virus is gone from our state & country that we the people can assemble and conduct the business of a town meeting. Yes, a town meeting is where we hear the full town budget & all that it entails. It is also where we can hear & see one another, discuss important matters, & get an understanding of things. Our town, our voices, our concerns!
Leland Alper
